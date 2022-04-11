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TEST your local, regional and national media. SHARE this video with others and that media, take it to your representitives and document it. When they FAIL to report, WE report that too!
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110 views • April 11, 2022
HELP WANTED!!!
TEST your local, regional and national media. SHARE this video with others and that media, take it to your representitives and document it. When they FAIL to report, WE report that too! It's all crumbling ;)
#RICO - The fall of the corrupt Vermont Government. Notice Captain Hurley with no badge like our police chief, Chad still missing and Joel Howard is not available today either 😂 lol, go figure. I will also share the written files very soon and you guys can use them to defend yourselves 😉 Now the Bennington Co Sheriff have to figure out how to serve themselves!
#ISTAND
#PatriotsWanted
TEST your local, regional and national media. SHARE this video with others and that media, take it to your representitives and document it. When they FAIL to report, WE report that too! It's all crumbling ;)
#RICO - The fall of the corrupt Vermont Government. Notice Captain Hurley with no badge like our police chief, Chad still missing and Joel Howard is not available today either 😂 lol, go figure. I will also share the written files very soon and you guys can use them to defend yourselves 😉 Now the Bennington Co Sheriff have to figure out how to serve themselves!
#ISTAND
#PatriotsWanted
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