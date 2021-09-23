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Did Trump Sell Out America Over Covid? Wed Sept 22 2021
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302 views • September 23, 2021
Some are saying that Trump did sell us out over Covid because of things like his vocal support for the toxic 'vaccines' - and others point to documents frrm early 2020 and other such evidence. Listen to my views about some of this.
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