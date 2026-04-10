Legal and Moral Justifications for War, an interview with Scott Ritter

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Debates around the legal and moral grounds for war continue to spark intense discussion, raising questions about international law, self-defense, and accountability. Perspectives differ on what truly justifies conflict in today’s world, especially as historical actions and current decisions are reexamined. As tensions rise, understanding these frameworks becomes increasingly important for informed conversations. It’s a complex issue with far-reaching implications. Watch the latest interview to explore the deeper context and viewpoints shaping this ongoing debate.
#GlobalDebate #InternationalLaw #WorldNews #Geopolitics
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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