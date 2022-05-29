© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For 3 or 4 Days We Sat Without Water At All - Residents of Popasna, Ukraine Speak of Ukrainian Militants - 052822
Follow
0
Share
Report
130 views • May 29, 2022
For three or four days we sat without water at all"
Residents of Popasna told Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin how the nationalists shot at houses with civilians and kept them in the basements, not letting them out of the city.
Ukrainian fighters placed firing positions right in the yards, using residential buildings as a shield.
Civilians were killed.
Polish mercenaries were identified within Ukrainian troops.
Residents of Popasna told Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin how the nationalists shot at houses with civilians and kept them in the basements, not letting them out of the city.
Ukrainian fighters placed firing positions right in the yards, using residential buildings as a shield.
Civilians were killed.
Polish mercenaries were identified within Ukrainian troops.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.