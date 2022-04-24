Alien Rampage (1996, PC)

Alien Rampage is a platformer developed by Inner Circle Creations and published by Softkey Publishing.



The story stars an unnamed alien who crashed down on a planet due to being shut down by an enemy alien species, the Untharians. Since you cannot repair your ship without the proper parts, you head into the planet's jungle towards the base of the Utharians, who have conquered this planet, in order to get the required parts and exact revenge upon them.



You start the game with a laser rifle. It infinite ammo, but it will overheat when used frequently, and you have to wait for it to cool down. There are multiple other weapons with limited ammo. You only need to find ammo for them, then you can use them. Ammo can be found in the levels or bought at a shop.