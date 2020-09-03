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[Sep 3, 2020] Cool! Check out at what Blue Origin's Shepard Flight proved! (23.6K views on YouTube)
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305 views • May 31, 2021
This is a mirrored video from Jason Kirby: https://youtu.be/bMFOtW-FagA
It always makes me laugh when ballers claim they have "seen the curvature" of the Earth from a commercial airline flight (at less than 40,000 feet). Please note that Blue Origin got to twice the altitude our weather balloons did - getting to over 240,000 feet. In our last weather balloon experiment, we got to just under 110,000 feet. We tried really hard to find a lens that would fit on a GoPro that didn't have barrel distortion. We came close, but as tests on the ground later proved, the lens we had, while nowhere near the fisheye lens that is normally on a GoPro, still slightly curved the edges of flat surfaces. So, whenever you see the same "curvature" ON THE GROUND that you see "in space" you have to take into consideration what the lens is doing to the image.
Now let's check out Blue Origin's footage... and see the Earths alleged curvature from space with a 35mm CORRECTED camera Lens. Filmmakers use tools all the time to correct lens issues. Best thing to do if you doubt this process, is go out and start using the tools for yourself. Here are some links to help you get started:
https://www.imadio.com/
https://imadio.com/products/prodpage_hemi.aspx
https://windowsreport.com/software-correct-lens-distortion/
https://listoffreeware.com/best-free-lens-distortion-correction-software/
Using special editing Software and techniques, we can remove the Fisheye Camera effect that is seen in 99% of all Space Agency footage. All of Nasa's earth facing Cameras are fitted with Fisheye lenses which in effect is not giving you the true viewing perspective. The footage featured here is from the Origin Shepard flight on April 2, 2016. The Fisheye Video Camera used is located in the GH2 Vent, just below the Booster’s Ring Fin. As you will see, after adjusting the Camera perspective from Fisheye to a 35mm lens, and even before the Origin leaves the ground, that the horizon is level and true all the way up in to space. You would think the Earths natural curvature would come in to view at the 85,000 feet mark, but no, the Earths curvature never comes in to view throughout the film. This raises questions especially as a Filmmaker.
Origin Footage Used In This Film Has Been Used under the "Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for -fair use- for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
http://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
It always makes me laugh when ballers claim they have "seen the curvature" of the Earth from a commercial airline flight (at less than 40,000 feet). Please note that Blue Origin got to twice the altitude our weather balloons did - getting to over 240,000 feet. In our last weather balloon experiment, we got to just under 110,000 feet. We tried really hard to find a lens that would fit on a GoPro that didn't have barrel distortion. We came close, but as tests on the ground later proved, the lens we had, while nowhere near the fisheye lens that is normally on a GoPro, still slightly curved the edges of flat surfaces. So, whenever you see the same "curvature" ON THE GROUND that you see "in space" you have to take into consideration what the lens is doing to the image.
Now let's check out Blue Origin's footage... and see the Earths alleged curvature from space with a 35mm CORRECTED camera Lens. Filmmakers use tools all the time to correct lens issues. Best thing to do if you doubt this process, is go out and start using the tools for yourself. Here are some links to help you get started:
https://www.imadio.com/
https://imadio.com/products/prodpage_hemi.aspx
https://windowsreport.com/software-correct-lens-distortion/
https://listoffreeware.com/best-free-lens-distortion-correction-software/
Using special editing Software and techniques, we can remove the Fisheye Camera effect that is seen in 99% of all Space Agency footage. All of Nasa's earth facing Cameras are fitted with Fisheye lenses which in effect is not giving you the true viewing perspective. The footage featured here is from the Origin Shepard flight on April 2, 2016. The Fisheye Video Camera used is located in the GH2 Vent, just below the Booster’s Ring Fin. As you will see, after adjusting the Camera perspective from Fisheye to a 35mm lens, and even before the Origin leaves the ground, that the horizon is level and true all the way up in to space. You would think the Earths natural curvature would come in to view at the 85,000 feet mark, but no, the Earths curvature never comes in to view throughout the film. This raises questions especially as a Filmmaker.
Origin Footage Used In This Film Has Been Used under the "Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for -fair use- for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
http://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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