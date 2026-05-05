USA Inc. and Christian Genocide - Darpa Tech, it is Coming here...

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The Evidence USA Inc. is eliminating Christians / heritage
• USA support of Christian Genocide, Eradication, by the numbers
• Google Christian Censorship
• Digital plandemic priming
• With the SPLC false flag funding, will the agenda stop