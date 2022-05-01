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3 Years Worth of Midazolam Suddenly Gone - "I Think [People] Were Being Murdered"
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357 views • May 01, 2022
Dr. Mike Yeadon: "There are a group of people in the National Health Service who ordered and with physicians who dispensed three years worth of midazolam and morphine in a couple of three-week or four-week periods, coinciding, oddly enough, with huge numbers of deaths, including the people who you wouldn't have expected to die, [such as] someone who was 60 and not previously ill."
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