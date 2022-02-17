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The Fight to Save Idaho: Real Patriots Rise Up and Mobilize to Preserve Conservative Values
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30 views • February 17, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
With COVID mandates infringing on the liberties and freedoms of the American people, citizens are either left to rely on the governmental figures in place to support our rights, or we become the officials ourselves, taking back our freedoms that are being stolen. Idaho’s Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin has taken this stand completely, creating executive orders banning mask and vaccine mandates in the state government – and now, Lt. Gov. McGeachin is running against the sitting Governor, Brad Little, in hopes to solidify power and advocate for the freedoms of citizens of Idaho.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1c8l-the-fight-to-save-idaho-real-patriots-rise-up-and-mobilize-to-preserve-cons.html
With COVID mandates infringing on the liberties and freedoms of the American people, citizens are either left to rely on the governmental figures in place to support our rights, or we become the officials ourselves, taking back our freedoms that are being stolen. Idaho’s Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin has taken this stand completely, creating executive orders banning mask and vaccine mandates in the state government – and now, Lt. Gov. McGeachin is running against the sitting Governor, Brad Little, in hopes to solidify power and advocate for the freedoms of citizens of Idaho.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1c8l-the-fight-to-save-idaho-real-patriots-rise-up-and-mobilize-to-preserve-cons.html
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