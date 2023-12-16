Create New Account
Astrology & Predictions - UK, Israel, Russia & China Winter 2023
Using Mundane Astrology (Ingress Charts) we'll take a look at what the next 3 months might hold for major players around the world, aka, China, Russia, Israel and the UK.


#astrology #predictions #fruitcakeastrologer #winter2023 #mundane


Dr. John Campbell

https://rumble.com/v3bkb4w-i-no-longer-trust-authority-dr-john-campbell-on-moderna-myocarditis-and-mrn.html


Winter 2023-2024 - USA

https://rumble.com/v40uoxb-astrology-and-predictions-usa-winter-2023.html


