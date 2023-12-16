Astrology & Predictions - UK, Israel, Russia & China Winter 2023

Using Mundane Astrology (Ingress Charts) we'll take a look at what the next 3 months might hold for major players around the world, aka, China, Russia, Israel and the UK.
#astrology #predictions #fruitcakeastrologer #winter2023 #mundane
Dr. John Campbell
https://rumble.com/v3bkb4w-i-no-longer-trust-authority-dr-john-campbell-on-moderna-myocarditis-and-mrn.html
Winter 2023-2024 - USA
https://rumble.com/v40uoxb-astrology-and-predictions-usa-winter-2023.html
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/
TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer
Website: https://AstroSvs.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.