Denigration Of Soul
C20H25N3O
C20H25N3O
23 views • 1 month ago

Based on this poem by yours truly...


The front of my brain seems jellified and flimsy to the touch

In the section where my needs merge with those of whom I love

Stuck in the middle of a war that I want nothing to do with

Total Death is the strategy I wish to employ

 

The times of negotiation and peace talks were pointless

The hours, days, months and years dwindle in flames

The once happy and contented side of me curdles

As I watch my life piss away like urine down the toilet

 

All I have ever tried to be is passive, powerful and in control

But the ship I am commanding has severe technical trouble

And the control, that I thought I had, was delusional

As another deranged species is wiped off the face of the map

Simply because I had endured enough of their awkward crap

 

Love and respect only seems to prolong the suffering

Death and pay back only offer a silent solution

Continuance is the only way forward

Defiance and seclusion in ivory towers

Inhibit growth, truth and understanding

Psychopaths and narcissists rule your fate

Sick individuals and warped misrule take their toll

 

Transported back in time to when before this occurred

Regressed, taken back, future unspent, coiled lament

Slow, succumbing degeneration of soul, back to pre-birth’s call

Keywords
poemai assistedsmazogz
