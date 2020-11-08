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Kerry Cassidy Project Camelot Above Top Secret, Secret Space Program - Summary 2016
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150 views • November 08, 2020
Mirrored: From Illusion to Reality | https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpusTkawpluKka29jMD0IBQ
"Published on Jan 9, 2017
Kerry Cassidy: Conference From Illusion To Reality in Prague, 2016. Kerry Cassidy (USA) is the founder of Project Camelot - projectcamelot.org / projectcamelotportal.com / YouTube Channel Project Camelot. Kerry travels the world conducting interviews and documenting the testimony of whistleblowers with above top secret clearances. She speaks at conferences around the world and is considered one of the leaders of the disclosure movement. Kerry talks about the Secret Space Program, her whistleblower testimony, and bringing together the big picture of what is really going on here on Planet Earth with ET races and humans. Contact Alexandra JB: NIBIRUfloodDecember2017.cz"
"Published on Jan 9, 2017
Kerry Cassidy: Conference From Illusion To Reality in Prague, 2016. Kerry Cassidy (USA) is the founder of Project Camelot - projectcamelot.org / projectcamelotportal.com / YouTube Channel Project Camelot. Kerry travels the world conducting interviews and documenting the testimony of whistleblowers with above top secret clearances. She speaks at conferences around the world and is considered one of the leaders of the disclosure movement. Kerry talks about the Secret Space Program, her whistleblower testimony, and bringing together the big picture of what is really going on here on Planet Earth with ET races and humans. Contact Alexandra JB: NIBIRUfloodDecember2017.cz"
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