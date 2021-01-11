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WHY These GUITAR RIFFS May Get You KICKED OUT Of A GUITAR SHOP
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143 views • January 11, 2021
In response to the feedback to the '10 Guitar Riffs To Get You Kicked Out Of A Guitar Shop' video series on the channel, here is an attempt at a fun explanation to the FAQ which has been written in the comments section on that particular video series, so here we are with 'Why These Guitar Riffs May Get You Kicked Out Of A Guitar Shop Or Store' video which may shed some light on the subject! :D
If you haven't already watched the videos in which this video is in reference to, you can check them out on this Brighteon channel. :)
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
If you haven't already watched the videos in which this video is in reference to, you can check them out on this Brighteon channel. :)
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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