131 Underground Bases for Arrested Trump Supporters! In addition to internment camps and FEMA camps and privatized prisons - awaiting anti-vaxxers and Trump supporters opposing the Stolen Election - are these 131 underground bases for Trump-defender slave labor! Engineer Phil Schneider was murdered 2 months after revealing in this video the NWO de-population agenda... Canada also have several NWO underground bases...



Engineer Phil Schneider worked in 13 of the 131 Underground Bases now awaiting Trump supporters for slave labor. Each of these underground facilities currently has 1800-10,000 employees - well paid at $4,000 to $40,000 per month. Built by the criminal NWO with YOUR tax money - $2 trillion Black Budget money every 2 years - these are tied to the criminal UN and therefore to the ChiCom UN "Peace Keepers" awaiting invasion into the US. Schneider was murdered 2 months after revealing the de-population agenda to destroy America. What he reveals from personal experience concerning "aliens" Christians see as demons. Indeed, Schneider relates these aliens/demons control the criminal New World Order top human hierarchy who take orders from them. Saul Alinsky, for example, was a Luciferian Socialist Russian Jew who dedicated his "Rules for Radicals" to Lucifer, the Satanic playbook now used by Antifa and BLM Bolshevik revolutionaries "to bring all to rubble and rebuilt," also called the "Global Reset..." These 131 underground bases are usually located near army, air force and naval bases; as many as six of these are located near one above ground base. ChiCom troops and other illegal troops now in the US may use these during the upcoming civil war for We The People to Restore America! You have been informed and warned!