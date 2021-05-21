© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The psycho-spiritual effects of the "New Normality" on our children
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • May 21, 2021
Henna Maria, May 10, 2021
To get a full scope of the avalanche of harm caused by the undemocratic, unscientific, unlawful and immoral government restrictions to our children, in the name of a health crisis, we must be able to examine the picture beyond the left brain consciousness. In addition to carefully scrutinising the data and the science, we must come to see the psycho-spiritual and cultural effects of the government restrictions to the human being. My message is an invitation to dialogue, an attempt to open the door to the spiritual dimension and sanctity of the human life. I will do this by exploring how the government imposed “new normality” is influencing the crucial rites of passage in the journey of a human being. From this exploration we can begin to imagine the collateral damage on the level of humankind.
———————————————
• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/henna.loves...
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/hennamaria22
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
———————————————
• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org
Police for Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
Donations - https://www.hennamaria.community
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
https://questioningcovid.com
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
https://www.youtube.com/c/HennaMaria22/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3cGQOJYq5M
To get a full scope of the avalanche of harm caused by the undemocratic, unscientific, unlawful and immoral government restrictions to our children, in the name of a health crisis, we must be able to examine the picture beyond the left brain consciousness. In addition to carefully scrutinising the data and the science, we must come to see the psycho-spiritual and cultural effects of the government restrictions to the human being. My message is an invitation to dialogue, an attempt to open the door to the spiritual dimension and sanctity of the human life. I will do this by exploring how the government imposed “new normality” is influencing the crucial rites of passage in the journey of a human being. From this exploration we can begin to imagine the collateral damage on the level of humankind.
———————————————
• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/henna.loves...
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/hennamaria22
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
———————————————
• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org
Police for Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
Donations - https://www.hennamaria.community
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
https://questioningcovid.com
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
https://www.youtube.com/c/HennaMaria22/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3cGQOJYq5M
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.