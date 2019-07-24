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The Hidden Dangers of Hops in Beer | International Gruit Day - EAD16
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730 views • July 24, 2019
Modern beer is marketed as sexy and masculine, but if beer is such a macho drink, then why does it contain the most potent estrogenic plant on earth?
In this presentation you’ll learn why you should never drink hopped beer and where you can get the same sacred ancient recipe beer that sustained and enhanced the physical prowess, health, resilience, fertility and lives of our ancestors.
For the show notes visit:
https://endalldisease.com/episode15
All of my videos, podcasts and articles are and will always be free. If you enjoyed this video and want to support my work, you can do so by donating, buying one of my bestselling books or red light therapy devices below.
Check out our red light therapy store:
https://endalldisease.com/store
Read my books:
https://endalldisease.com/books
Donate :
►Paypal:
https://www.paypal.me/endalldisease
Thanks for listening! Don't forget to subscribe, will see you in the next episode.
► Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/EndAllDisease
► Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/endalldisease_
In this presentation you’ll learn why you should never drink hopped beer and where you can get the same sacred ancient recipe beer that sustained and enhanced the physical prowess, health, resilience, fertility and lives of our ancestors.
For the show notes visit:
https://endalldisease.com/episode15
All of my videos, podcasts and articles are and will always be free. If you enjoyed this video and want to support my work, you can do so by donating, buying one of my bestselling books or red light therapy devices below.
Check out our red light therapy store:
https://endalldisease.com/store
Read my books:
https://endalldisease.com/books
Donate :
►Paypal:
https://www.paypal.me/endalldisease
Thanks for listening! Don't forget to subscribe, will see you in the next episode.
► Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/EndAllDisease
► Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/endalldisease_
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