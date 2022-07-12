Clif High Describes Quantum Computers & Mandela Side Effects

Jim Crenshaw.





Clif High on the Leak Project. I found this on the AndiJ channel.

"Quantum computers freak me out. They are really spooky and are designed that way. All Quantum computers have this basic paradigm they all have to operate in.

The idea is that science in spite of all of it's huge level of enlightenment, doesn't really understand all the stuff that keeps our molecules together. The Quantum stuff is spooky to them as well". - Clif High.

He is always interesting. Not saying I buy in 100% to all he says, but he is a very smart guy.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/7kGaoNmIrylB/