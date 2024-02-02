The Mortal Sin

The Return Of DJT & Rise Of MAGA
* We wouldn’t have any of this (RNC nonsense or leftist lawfare) if President Trump hadn’t come back to try and save the country.
* Irrefutable fact: the 2020 election was stolen.
* Against all odds, with the globalist uniparty apparatus arrayed against him, he won by an even bigger margin than in 2016.
* He is our standard bearer — and must go back into the White House to right these wrongs.
* He put us in the room, at the head of the table.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3362: The Pigmy Colony Of Weirdos; Fighting The RNC (2 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4axz8r-episode-3362-the-pigmy-colony-of-weirdos-fighting-the-rnc.html
