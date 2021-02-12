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Hillary feared this interview put her head in a noose
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551 views • February 12, 2021
According to Bill Still (in a clip made over four years ago), after an MSNBC interview, Hillary Clinton blurted out "If that f---ing b---ard wins, we all hang from nooses!" She then allegedly demanded Matt Lauer be fired for having the nerve to ask her a question she did not expect. I remember this youtube from years ago (when it was released) and looking back, all of the statements made by Bill Still appear to have come to pass. The implication is Bill's report is then therefore true, Matt Lauer was framed, and Hillary really did fear the gallows.
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