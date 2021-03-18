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Virtual Joe Biden in fake street interview reveals a greenscreen studio
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159 views • March 18, 2021
18-March 2021 Virtual Joe Biden in fake street interview reveals him in a greenscreen studio WTH ?
So where is Joe actually at ? Hands going thru microphones WTF ?
Is he in the Whitehouse yet ? Are there TWO Joe Bidens ?
So where is Joe actually at ? Hands going thru microphones WTF ?
Is he in the Whitehouse yet ? Are there TWO Joe Bidens ?
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