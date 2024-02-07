Create New Account
1500 Calorie Vegetarian Diet Plan | Healthy Diet Plan For Vegetarians In 1500 Calories | HealthifyMe
In this "1500 Calorie Vegetarian Diet Plan" video by HealthifyMe, will take you through a sample 1500 Calorie Vegetarian Diet Plan that all of you can watch to understand and implement in your diet. Topics in the video: 0:00 INTRODUCTION 1:03 MORNING SNACK 3:19 BREAKFAST 4:34 MID MORNING SNACK 6:03 LUNCH 7:46 EVENING SNACK 9:14 DINNER 9:54 BEDTIME SNACK 10:59 SAMPLE 1500 CALORIE DIET CHART

