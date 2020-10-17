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#AlexJones Sat Broadcast: Trump Has Footage Of Hunter Biden Raping And Torturing Little Girls
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655 views • October 17, 2020
New York Post confirms Chinese dissident’s report that images/videos include extreme torture. Alex Jones breaks down the bombshell developments surrounding Hunter Biden’s hard drive, which allegedly contain thousands of images and videos of sexually explicit material, including Hunter raping and torturing underage Chinese girls. President Trump is reportedly in possession of Hunter’s hard drive and is preparing to release it to the public. -- 06
The disturbing revelations come after a Chinese media dissident warned in September that Hunter Biden’s hard drives would be leaked to the Department of Justice and Western media to expose the Bidens’ corrupt ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
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The disturbing revelations come after a Chinese media dissident warned in September that Hunter Biden’s hard drives would be leaked to the Department of Justice and Western media to expose the Bidens’ corrupt ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda!
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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