Welcome To Proverbs Club.Results Of Deception.

Proverbs 30:9 (NIV).

9 Otherwise, I may have too much and disown you

and say, ‘Who is the Lord?’

Or I may become poor and steal,

and so dishonor the name of my God.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Deceit may make you rich and then deny Jesus.

Deceit may make you poor and steal and then bring shame to the name of Jesus.

Walk the Narrow Path with veracity.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p84jxm5

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