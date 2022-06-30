© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Results Of Deception.
Proverbs 30:9 (NIV).
9 Otherwise, I may have too much and disown you
and say, ‘Who is the Lord?’
Or I may become poor and steal,
and so dishonor the name of my God.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Deceit may make you rich and then deny Jesus.
Deceit may make you poor and steal and then bring shame to the name of Jesus.
Walk the Narrow Path with veracity.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p84jxm5
#otherwise #much #disown #you #say #who #Lord #become #poor #steal #dishonor #name #my #God