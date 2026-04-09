CLUSTER MUNITIONS RAINING TEL AVIV AHEAD OF THE CEASEFIRE!

Two hours after Trump signaled for a Ceasefire this is what was captured on camera, lighting up the night sky over Tel Aviv as cluster munitions of Iranian missiles rained down like a heavy rain. It is noteworthy that Iran and the US agreed to a two-week ceasefire, which took effect on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tehran time. Apparently, the siege on Israel has been tightened, with IRGC hypersonic missiles striking at least 67 locations in Tel Aviv, according to Iranian media reports, and the footage clearly shows that these targets have been hit. At the time, it was unknown whether the ceasefire that the US had requested from Iran applied to Israel, which remained a target for Iranian missiles, with cluster munitions scattered across the sky, particularly over Tel Aviv, confusing air defenses, or seemingly invisible to air defenses. A massive barrage of missiles, causing dozens of impacts and possibly enormous damage!

Tehran's plan seems to be working perfectly; they are destroying the defense system and forcing the US out of the war by attacking Israel with the most modern and deadly missiles. "The use of new secret weapons will begin soon and will put an end to the enemy's operations," said Major General Abdollahi, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, on last Thursday. "The armed forces are not just sticking to slogans, but putting their words into action on the ground," he added. Sources reported that IRGC began using multiple launchers for solid-fueled Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missiles for the first time in real combat, and video confirms this during the launch. It is unknown whether such missiles were the ones that flew over Israel that night, sending Tel Aviv like in hell.

Meanwhile, IRGC issued a stern warning to the US and Israel, warning that their forces remain on high alert, ready to "shoot" if either violates their commitments, and reports indicate the situation remains fragile with Israel continuing its attacks on Lebanon. US says reopening the Strait of Hormuz is key to a ceasefire, according to which the Head of the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to UN, Vasily Nebenzya, criticized US for the terms of the ceasefire, questioning the condition of Strait of Hormuz. Nebenzya said Strait of Hormuz has long been open and blamed US actions for the disruption.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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