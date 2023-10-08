Create New Account
Israel Declares War on Palestine: Reaction | Patrick Bet David, Tim Pool, Jimmy Dore
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Israel Declares War on Palestine: Reaction to the Shocking News

Patrick Bet-David with Jimmy Dore, Tim Pool, Adam Sosnick, and Vincent Oshana react to the shocking news that Israel and Palestine are now at war.

▶ PBD Podcast | Episode 312


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H14JjLCPLC0

netanyahutim poolisrealjimmy dorepatrick bet davidhamas conflict

