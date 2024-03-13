WHITE HOUSE is a TOXIC WORK ENVIRONMENT. Jill Biden’s 'work husband' accused of sexual harassment by former staffers. 'Outnumbered’ panel discusses claims of sexual harassment and bullying by top aide Anthony Bernal. The White House and Bernal have denied the claims.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.