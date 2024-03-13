Create New Account
Jill Biden’s 'Work Husband' Accused of Sexual Harassment by Former Staffers
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

WHITE HOUSE is a TOXIC WORK ENVIRONMENT.  Jill Biden’s 'work husband' accused of sexual harassment by former staffers.  'Outnumbered’ panel discusses claims of sexual harassment and bullying by top aide Anthony Bernal. The White House and Bernal have denied the claims.

me toojill bidenwhanthony bernal

