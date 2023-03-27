Create New Account
Shadow Banking Whistleblower: "They have the Names", Pandora Papers w/ Mike Gill
What is happening
Published Yesterday
Sarah Westall



Shadow Banking Whistleblower, Mike Gill, joins the program to discuss the alleged crimes he encountered. He is asking Congress to release the names from the Pandora Papers so the American people can learn the truth about the shadowy banking underworld. Gill once owned the largest mortgage company in the United States and the most successful Thoroughbred Horse racing stable in the world.

