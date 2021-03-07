Reiner Fuellmich interviewing the Israeli lawyer Tamir Turgal about vaccinating Israel

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NUREMBERG Code?
Informed consent, the core of the Nuremberg Code, has rightly been viewed as the protection of subjects' human rights. The key contribution of Nuremberg was to merge Hippocratic ethics and the protection of human rights into a single code.
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejm199711133372006
The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential...
THIS VIDEO: LINK TO YOUTUBE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYlTkUj9Bks