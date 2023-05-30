Create New Account
Blinken announced a new package of anti-Russian sanctions
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced a new package of anti-Russian sanctions

According to him, the restrictions will be aimed at combating the supply of the technology that is found in Iranian UAVs and to counter "Russian misinformation and disinformation."

Cynthia said, sounds like videos at YT and social media sites will be more censored. Also, the SBU in Ukraine has already been arresting the people for posting some videos on social media. 

