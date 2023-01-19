"70% of the US population can be 'written' by their avatars": Harald Kautz-Vella tells Dr. Lee Merritt

Full interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iNAYeREqEUPs/ Harald Kautz-Vella (Aquarius Technologies): http://aquarius-technologies.de/en/willkommen-auf-aquariustechnologies-english | Harald Kautz Archive: https://www.youtube.com/@HaraldKautzArchive/

Dr. Lee Merritt: http://themedicalrebel.com | Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1646615

RELATED VIDEOS:

Swaruu Of Erra - 2 Types Of Black Goo: Terrestrial/Positive Vs. Extraterrestrial/Invasive/Negative

https://www.bitchute.com/video/b7tzM3NE59Kd/

Harald Kautz-Vella - 2 Types Of Black Goo: Inner Earth/Full Empathy Vs. Outer Space/No Empathy

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jEdgiEzSpWU6/

Presentation By Harald Kautz-Vella (Part 1) - Chemtrails, Smart Dust, Morgellons

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qtRrAJ3Ptur6/

Presentation By Harald Kautz-Vella (Part 2) - Black Goo, Scalar Waves, Quantum Computing

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q2p90m9Ydqr7/

Baal Worship was Blatant at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony | ExposingSatanism.org

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cyIaWabI9nLu/

The Reasons Why The Shadow Government Wants To Inject You With Graphene Oxide Or Black Goo

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jw7qEyfKqukt/

URGENT WARNING FOR THE VACCINATED: Rid Your Body Of Graphene Oxide Or Nanobots

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RxBJlbTEQidf/

Dr. Pierre Gilbert (1995) - Crystals (Graphene?) In Mandatory Vaccines Will Be Hosted In Brain Cells

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zd09c6mrTvWU/