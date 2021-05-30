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Jim Jordan Reveals Why He Believes Trump WILL Run Again In 2024
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120 views • May 30, 2021
Jonathan Davis from Trending Politics reports, Like he has done throughout his career as a billionaire real estate developer and businessman, Donald Trump, ex-president, is playing his cards close to his vest as to whether he will attempt to become our next president.
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