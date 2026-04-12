Russian Expulsions & the Rise of the American Colonies: The Exodus People Part 8

This is the first ever Exodus People presentation done LIVE. We will be covering the period from 1700 to 1763, the tensions between the Exodus People and Mother Russia leading up to the Jewish vengeance executed in the Armenian and Bolshevik genocide of Christians in WWI.





Roman War Against Jewry & the Origin of Freemasonry: The Exodus People Prequel • Roman War Against Jewry & the Origin of Fr... https://youtu.be/VMfc06zLYJ4





The Exodus People, Part 1: • The Exodus People: Hats Off! Episode 1

https://youtu.be/XwBq8hLqrVM





The Exodus People, Part 2: 65 Years of Expulsions, Plagues & Chaos • The Exodus People: Part 2...65 Years of Ex... https://youtu.be/3QTGH2whapI





The Exodus People, Part 3: The Bohemian War • The Exodus People: Part 3...Bohemian War

https://youtu.be/UZ-6WXWIVJs





The Exodus People, Part 4: Vlad Dracul & Grand Inquisitor Torquemada • The Exodus People Part 4...Vlad Dracul & G... https://youtu.be/rt-CSyBDCEI





The Exodus People, Part 5: Europa Rising- Turks, Jews & Rome • Europa Rising- Turks, Jews & Rome: The Exo... https://youtu.be/rBrZTrXD1Zk





The Exodus People, Part 6: Papal War Against America & Rise of Britain • The Exodus People Part 6

https://youtu.be/c4NHQ_OlMVg





The Exodus People, Part 7: Romanovs, Rosicrucians & the New Atlantis • Romanovs, Rosicrucians & The New Atlantis:... https://youtu.be/GjWTtTjJgGY





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