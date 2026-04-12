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Russian Expulsions & the Rise of the American Colonies: The Exodus People Part 8
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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This is the first ever Exodus People presentation done LIVE. We will be covering the period from 1700 to 1763, the tensions between the Exodus People and Mother Russia leading up to the Jewish vengeance executed in the Armenian and Bolshevik genocide of Christians in WWI.


Roman War Against Jewry & the Origin of Freemasonry: The Exodus People Prequel • Roman War Against Jewry & the Origin of Fr... https://youtu.be/VMfc06zLYJ4


The Exodus People, Part 1: • The Exodus People: Hats Off! Episode 1

https://youtu.be/XwBq8hLqrVM


The Exodus People, Part 2: 65 Years of Expulsions, Plagues & Chaos • The Exodus People: Part 2...65 Years of Ex... https://youtu.be/3QTGH2whapI


The Exodus People, Part 3: The Bohemian War • The Exodus People: Part 3...Bohemian War

https://youtu.be/UZ-6WXWIVJs


The Exodus People, Part 4: Vlad Dracul & Grand Inquisitor Torquemada • The Exodus People Part 4...Vlad Dracul & G... https://youtu.be/rt-CSyBDCEI


The Exodus People, Part 5: Europa Rising- Turks, Jews & Rome • Europa Rising- Turks, Jews & Rome: The Exo... https://youtu.be/rBrZTrXD1Zk


The Exodus People, Part 6: Papal War Against America & Rise of Britain • The Exodus People Part 6

https://youtu.be/c4NHQ_OlMVg


The Exodus People, Part 7: Romanovs, Rosicrucians & the New Atlantis • Romanovs, Rosicrucians & The New Atlantis:... https://youtu.be/GjWTtTjJgGY


🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍

https://streamyard.com/pal/d/5652268378619904


Jason's Books

https://archaixstore.com/collections/jasons-books


Archaix Underground - copy and paste into an internet browser to subscribe($5.52 /month) and set up your account, and then download the app if you want to use it. https://archaix-underground.circle.so/checkout/archaix-underground-membership


Archaix website- https://archaix.com/


CHRONICON: downloadable Chronicon, 1055 pages of world history and future now with about 380 charts. Link- https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart


Archaix for KIDS- 1048 pages of Nursery Rhymes & Children’s Tales [14 Collections from Old Books] ready. $9.66. https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart


Archaix Store- https://archaixstore.com t-shirts, mugs, stickers, drives, books


Archaix Books- https://archaix.com/books all authored by Jason


Archaix Chart downloads- https://archaix.com/charts


ACADEMY- https://archaix.com/academy


Archaix Resources- https://archaix.com/resources


Archaix X (Twitter) https://x.com/archaix138


MAIL Archaix/ Jason at: PO Box 493 Willis, TX 77378


🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍

https://streamyard.com/


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Keywords
apocalypsehidden truthastronomyresetscalendarsold worldarchaix
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