Vaccines at Gunpoint? The U.K. Government's Totalitarian Gambit
Poet Prophet
Poet Prophet
141 views • 1 day ago

The U.K. government issues policy papers disguised as 'Consultation Papers'. Servants of Satan posing as servants of righteousness, their true intent is to terrorize and kill.


Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM by Abdiel LeRoy, which includes KNOW YOUR MEDICAL RIGHTS (formerly THE COVID PROTOCOLS), free at https://PoetProphet.com.


Find the paperbacks at https://Geni.us/Rights.

Keywords
vaccinespropagandauktyrannyorwelltotalitarianismcovid
