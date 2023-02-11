Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5

WARNING Turpentine In Plastic Bottles Is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3tdFQ9X

WARNING Turpentine In Metal Containers is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3HLDebn





All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html

Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Why Turpentine Is the Ultimate Candida And Parasite Detox!





Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is an ancient powerful healing and detoxifying oil that can fully eradicate candida and parasites within a person's body when taken internally.





And I wanted to make you all aware of why Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is the ultimate candida and parasite detox in comparison to many other alternative candida and parasite detoxes.





If you want to learn all about why it is the ultimate candida and parasite detox make sure to watch this video "Why Turpentine Is the Ultimate Candida And Parasite Detox!" from start to finish.





My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue

My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno