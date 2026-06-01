THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: Chief Of Sinners-MAY 31 2026

Paul’s testimony is one of the greatest encouragements in the entire word of God, because Paul is not presented to us as a man who had no past. He is presented as a man with a terrible past, a religious past, a violent past, a Christ-rejecting past — and yet a man who found mercy in Jesus Christ. That is what makes Paul’s testimony so powerful. He was not merely a sinner who lived carelessly in the world. He was a sinner who sinned while thinking he was serving God. He was religious, zealous, educated, separated, serious, and completely wrong. Saul of Tarsus had Bible, religion, tradition, authority, and zeal — but he did not have Jesus Christ. “This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.” 1 Timothy 1:15 (KJB) Paul never forgot what he was when Jesus Christ found him. He was not looking for the Lord. He was not seeking truth. He was breathing out threatenings and slaughter against the disciples of the Lord. When Paul says he was “the least of the apostles,” he is not denying his apostleship. He is remembering the mercy that made him an apostle. He knew he was called by the risen Christ, but he also knew he had once persecuted the church of God. This is why he calls himself the "least of all saints", and the "chief of sinners". Paul’s authority was real. His calling was real. His office was real. But none of it produced pride in him, because grace always points back to the One who gave it. If God can do all that that through Paul, he can do it through you, too. If you are discouraged today, this message will give you a real hope that God can give you a better future.