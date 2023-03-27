Stop Nazi Games - Short film by French BarracudaS

This short animation by the French studio “Barracuda” says all there is to say about the root cause to the current conflict in Ukraine and other world conflicts in just under 2 minutes. A true case of when a picture – or a shot video – says more, than a 1000 words.
