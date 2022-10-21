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MEPs Are On The Warpath Against Pfizer Following Vaccine Transmission Scandal
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Associated Press ‘fact-checkers’ admit Pfizer never provided evidence COVID vaccines stop transmission
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/associated-press-fact-checkers-admit-pfizer-never-provided-evidence-covid-vaccines-stop-transmission/
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MEPs Speak Out on Pfizer Scandal and ‘Fake Vaccines’
https://thewhiterose.uk/meps-speak-out-on-pfizer-scandal-and-fake-vaccines/
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Calls Grow for Criminal Investigation of EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen over Pfizer Deal
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/calls-grow-criminal-investigation-eu-commissioner-ursula-von-der-leyen-pfizer-deal/