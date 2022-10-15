The Queen of Peace: If You Happen To Fall Do Not Lose Your Hope! Call Out For Jesus!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Oct 12, 2022 Our Lady Queen of Peace to Pedro Regis on the 35th anniversary of the apparitions, September 29, 2022:
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGwItBtmRRA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.