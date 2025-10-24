RT News - October 24 2025 2PM GMT

October 24, 2025

rt.com





Six people are killed as US forces strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean Sea. India’s commerce minister lays clear the way it will negotiate trade with America saying New Delhi won’t be pressured by Washington. Russia's Presidential envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, is in the US reportedly set to meet with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff. This despite the US decision to reschedule round two of peace talks with Vladimir Putin while Moscow says it's still ready for dialogue with Washington.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515