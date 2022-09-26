International Observers Show At Ukraine Referendums To Join Russia

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





Sep 25, 2022 Referendums To Join Russia are in full process In Ukraine. International Observers(Citizens from other countries asked by Russia to Observer Referendums) have hit the polling stations to observe what is happening and give their opinion on how the referendums in the Russian-controlled territory of what is internationally recognized as Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, & Lugansk Regions (Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics) are going. With Ukraine condemning the referendums calling them a ‘propaganda show’ but never the less the voting began and thousands of people are going to cast their votes. The Russian mobilization is in full swing and Russia says after the Referendums any attack on these areas will be an attack on Russia and that Russia is at war with the collective west. At this point, it seems Russia is on the edge of declaring war officially on Ukraine and there is about to be a major escalation ending in Russia fully controlling the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, & Lugansk Regions. With many developments, it really seems things are going in that direction. Ukraine has said they will reduce ties with Ukraine and Iran says they Will Give an 'Appropriate' and "proportional Response To this Decision To Reduce Ties. As well causing tensions is the revolution that Western allies led by UK’s Johnson sabotaged tentative Ukraine-Russia peace deal. In this report, I show you what the situation is in Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia region





Or via crypto:

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD

SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke

XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk

DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA





You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:





https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLrn5GvxC7E