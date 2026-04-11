Going Rogue with Lara Logan - Exposing the Federal Reserve Cartel with G. Edward Griffin

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Exposing the Federal Reserve Cartel with G. Edward Griffin | Ep76 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
00:00:00 – Marxism, Nazism & The Collectivist Con
00:13:00 – Federal Reserve Exposed: The Greatest Scam
00:22:07 – Jekyll Island: The Secret Meeting That Changed America 00:30:00 – Fiat Money, Gold & The Banking Illusion
00:38:00 – Debt Slavery: How The System Controls You
00:44:00 – Digital Currency, CBDC & The Coming Control Grid
00:51:00 – One World Government & The Globalist Takeover
00:58:00 – The Deep State, Lenin & The Enemy Within
01:06:00 – Sun Tzu, Collectivism vs Individualism & The Real War
01:17:00 – AI Religion, False Freedom & The New Technocracy
01:28:00 – 3% Can Change The World: The Path To Victory
01:40:00 – Truth Has Legs: Griffin's Legacy & The Fight Ahead
Lara interviews G. Edward Griffin, author of The Creature from Jekyll Island. Griffin explains how the Federal Reserve, created during a secretive 1910 meeting on Jekyll Island, operates as a banking cartel rather than a government agency, profiting from fiat money created from nothing. He discusses how this system fuels national debt, inflation, and economic control. The conversation expands into collectivism versus individualism, the dangers of digital currencies, and the deep state. Despite a sobering outlook, Griffin remains cautiously optimistic that an informed population can drive meaningful change. https://x.com/GoingRoguewLara
Federal Reserve, G. Edward Griffin, Jekyll Island, Central Banking Exposed, Creature from Jekyll Island, New World Order https://x.com/GEdward_Griffin