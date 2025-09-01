Key statements by Xi Jinping at the SCO summit - China

Key statements by Xi Jinping at the SCO summit:

Xi Jinping made an initiative on "global governance" at the SCO domestic summit.

"I would like to put forward an initiative on global governance and work with all countries to jointly build a fairer and more equitable system of global governance, as well as to create a community with a shared future for mankind"

❗️ Called for the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Development Bank as soon as possible.

📈 The combined economy of SCO countries has approached $30 trillion, and the organization's economic influence is growing.

💬China will provide SCO Interbank Consortium members with loans totaling $1.4 billion.

🚨 China will implement 100 welfare projects for SCO countries.

🤝 China's investments in the economies of other SCO member states have exceeded $34 billion

🌏 The SCO countries must resist bloc confrontation and harassment, and protect the world order with the central role of the UN.

🛡 Called for the prompt launch of the SCO center to counter security challenges.