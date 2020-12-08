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News network in India reports accurately on Trudeau.
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174 views • December 08, 2020
If you want the real story about the fraudulent activities going on in Canada, forget about North American MSM, just tune into Indian News Networks. Wionews in India spells it out and provides excellent reporting on the incompetency of the Canadian Government.
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