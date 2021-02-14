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Hundreds Die Within Days Of Controversial mRNA Shot You Sure It s Safe, FDA
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144 views • February 14, 2021
The Nuremberg Code (1949)
http://theholyface.org/nwo/2-2....-the-nuremberg-code.
Dr. Vernon Coleman - Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried as War Criminals (Long Version)
https://ugetube.com/watch/dr-v....ernon-coleman-doctor
Volunteer In Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Develops Grievous Sores on Both Her Feet – Rev 16:1-2??
https://ugetube.com/watch/volu....nteer-in-coronavirus
PROVEN 100% FRAUD BY OVER 87,000 DOCTORS & NURSES. THE PEOPLE WHO PERPETRATED THIS FRAUD IS GUILTY OF HIGH TREASON AND VIOLATED NUREMBERG LAWS & THEY ARE NOW BEING SUED FOR DAMAGES AND TO CRIMINALLY PROSECUTE THEM ON
MURDER CHARGES & NEED TO BE HUNG FOR THIS TREASON.
Video From: Tim Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GCQcRlm1qkGw/
http://theholyface.org/nwo/2-2....-the-nuremberg-code.
Dr. Vernon Coleman - Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried as War Criminals (Long Version)
https://ugetube.com/watch/dr-v....ernon-coleman-doctor
Volunteer In Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Develops Grievous Sores on Both Her Feet – Rev 16:1-2??
https://ugetube.com/watch/volu....nteer-in-coronavirus
PROVEN 100% FRAUD BY OVER 87,000 DOCTORS & NURSES. THE PEOPLE WHO PERPETRATED THIS FRAUD IS GUILTY OF HIGH TREASON AND VIOLATED NUREMBERG LAWS & THEY ARE NOW BEING SUED FOR DAMAGES AND TO CRIMINALLY PROSECUTE THEM ON
MURDER CHARGES & NEED TO BE HUNG FOR THIS TREASON.
Video From: Tim Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GCQcRlm1qkGw/
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