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Gilets Jaunes : la France Macron-Rothschild
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21 views • September 15, 2021
Quand YouTube s'invente contrôleur de contenu et vous demande une pièce d'identité pour pouvoir regarder une vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apNujB8_Lcs
La réponse de contournement :
https://www.y2mate.com/youtube/apNujB8_Lcs
LIBERTÉ !
#FuckYouTube
=============================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apNujB8_Lcs
La réponse de contournement :
https://www.y2mate.com/youtube/apNujB8_Lcs
LIBERTÉ !
#FuckYouTube
=============================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
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