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A Message to Laodicea in depth
SighandCry
SighandCry
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41 views • February 27, 2021
A message to Laodicea, to call her to repentance and out of spiritual blindness that she may be clothed in white raiment and anoint her eyes with eyesalve. Dear brother and sister please come and hear this most solemn and startling warning to those who who profess to be waiting for the coming King, but that are about to be spewed out for being lukewarm.

Music Credit by Eric and Monique
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmdmSNa6v-Y

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The intro and outro song Laodicea is courtesy of Eric and Monique
Eric & Monique - Laodicea
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Keywords
bible prophecyseventh day adventist144 000revelation 3laodiceatrue witnesssigh and crya message to the laodiceansgold tried in the fireeyesalvewhite raimentrevelation 3 laodicea
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