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Ep 135 Understanding the alleged pandemic and its implications
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20 views • May 24, 2021
Nigel Howitt discusses the things that must be borne in mind if we are to understand the alleged pandemic. And also what are the implications of the false narrative? Where is it leading?
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To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up for the Lawful rebel Newsletter go to https://lawfulrebel.com/
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Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lawfulrebelcom/
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