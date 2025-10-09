BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel: Blessing or Curse? 09/10/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
782 followers
0
49 views • 21 hours ago

Today we learn that Israel took full responsibility for the Qatar Strike that killed five Senior Hamas Officials. The United States knew about the attack and offered real-time intelligence to make certain all the people Israel wanted to kill, had arrived at the location to be bombed.

Keywords
israelwarblessinghamasqatarcurseprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

04:53Summery

08:48Israel

18:37Leslie Johnson Prophecies

24:33Our Sponsors

