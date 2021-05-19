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The Human Extinction Event - James Corbett Redpills The Normies
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52 views • May 19, 2021
Credit to James Corbett
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41339
In the latest edition of the ongoing “James Corbett redpills the normies” series (see, for example, this conversation with Thaddeus Russell and this conversation with Takota Coen), James talks to Jim Goddard of the mainstream “This Week in Money” radio program about the transhumanist “great reset” and the globalist plans to transform the human species. Buckle up and strap in for this data dump of information on the most important threats to humanity in the 21st century.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41339
In the latest edition of the ongoing “James Corbett redpills the normies” series (see, for example, this conversation with Thaddeus Russell and this conversation with Takota Coen), James talks to Jim Goddard of the mainstream “This Week in Money” radio program about the transhumanist “great reset” and the globalist plans to transform the human species. Buckle up and strap in for this data dump of information on the most important threats to humanity in the 21st century.
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