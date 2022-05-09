Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board Wants To Invest Federal Employee Retirement Money Into Chinese Companies

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05/05/2022 Senator Marco Rubio rips the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board for wanting to invest federal employee retirement money into Chinese Companies. He said the Chinese companies didn’t follow requirements in terms of transparency and auditing, and asked why are we using American money to fund companies that are building the weapons that are being designed to destroy and kill American troops?